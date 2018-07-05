The poor of Tirana

I would like to thank the Mission Fund for their generous donation of €4,000 to help poor families on the outskirts of Tirana and in several villages within the territory of our archdiocese. These are mostly families coming from mountain villages and who turn to us for help, including medical care - to buy medicine or undergo an operation - and educational support, especially to buy text-books and pay school fees.

I avail of this opportunity to appeal to readers to help the Mission Fund in its wonderful work by sending used stamps and donations.

Donations can be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: HSBC (061 197 448 050), Bank of Valletta (163 007 980 19), APS (200 008 207 62) or Banif (000 879 631 01).

More information can be accessed from www.missionfund.org.mt.