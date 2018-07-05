So now we have been shamed and burdened with a law that makes embryos, which is us, as we were in the beginning of our lives, a commodity that anyone can acquire. We are lucky, we were born.

We might have been frozen for years on end, like these unfortunate brothers and sisters, now in the making. For all their pains for waiting they might also end up in the rubbish bin like the rotten vegetables we throw away.

It is terrible that, when it comes to the crunch, our legislators can be so badly compromised to keep their cosy positions that their conscience will eventually go along with anything. Anything can be reasoned out and justified as long as one’s political career is protected.

It’s a sad day for Malta if people who have the political responsibility for their citizens, for all intents and purposes, put only themselves first and don’t stand up to be counted.

It is also sad to see the President, whose tested, social credentials are so well-known, again, when it came to the crunch, signed our poor embryonic siblings away.

We feel let down badly, whichever way we look at it. This issue goes beyond politics, this is a bridge too far. It’s a law that will forever stain those who championed it and practically rammed it down our throats.

Is life so cheap? God help us and our poor and trivialised brothers and sisters.