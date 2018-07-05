Watch: Valletta sign Bogdan Gavrila

Bogdan Gavrila (right) will feature for Valletta next season.

Valletta have strengthened their roster with the signing of midfielder Bogdan Gavrila, who last season was on the books of CSM Poli Iasi in the Romanian top-flight.

Gavrila, 26, is comfortable playing on both flanks and can be also deployed as an attacking midfielder, a position in which Valletta would like to add more creativity.

Throughout his career, the Romanian player appeared for several clubs including Dinamo Bucharest and Otelul Galati in Romania, and Ethnikos Achnas in Cyprus.

In the Liga 1, Romania's top tier, he played 53 times, scoring four goals and registering four assists.

Meanwhile, Valletta have extended the contract of Juan Cruz Gill for another year as they deem his experience valuable for the growth of the club.

Aged 34, this will be Gill's fourth season with the club from the capital city of Malta, with whom he won twice the domestic league and also the FA Trophy, last season.

The Argentine defender collected 56 appearances in the Premier League during the past three seasons with the Citizens.