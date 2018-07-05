Birkirkara exit Europe after defeat in Faroes

Birkirkara were held 1-1 at the Centenary Stadium, last week. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Birkirkara are eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of KI Klaksvik in the second leg of the preliminary round, for an aggregate of 3-2.

Last week, KI denied Birkirkara victory when they scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw.

The Faroe Islands' side broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time through Deni Pavlovic who anticipated Birkirkara's goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski to send the ball into the net following a corner.

The hosts continued to pile pressure on the Maltese side and they made it count on minute 58, when Pall Klettskard, who plays for the Faroe Islands national team, was left unmarked inside the eighteen and fired the ball into the net from close-range.

Birkirkara pulled one back in the closing stages of the game through a Marcelinho's header but their late rally was not enough to find the equaliser that would have seen them through.