Shakeinstein on Stage will combine talks with theatre

You can find out how batteries will save the world, how fake news can be overcome and other great topics through short talks and plays on Friday July 6 at 7.30pm at M-Space (near Junior College).

Shakeinstein on Stage is coming to Malta combining entertaining talks with theatre.



STEAM Summer School students come from a range of countries from Malta to Mexico and Japan. Their backgrounds range from PhD students to teachers, and undergraduate students to entrepreneurs.

The summer school is a 10-day intensive course, and it provides training on the different media that can be used to communicate research through the arts. The participants wrote scripts, directed, created props, and marketed the event Shakeinstein on Stage.

For more info see: https://www.facebook.com/events/1776305365782999/

Participants will also be running a short science film series and science inspired stand-up comedy at 5pm, Tue July 10 (St Gregory's Club Lounge, Sliema). More information will be released later on.

To close the project, the following event for educators, students, researchers, and other interested people will be held: STEAM Teacher Seminar: July 13, Aula Magna, University of Malta Valletta Campus and STEAM Conference July 14, Aula Magna, University of Malta Valletta Campus

STEAM Transcultural science Communication Summer School is organised by the University of Malta, University of Edinburgh, European Union of Science Journalists´Association, Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, Rhine-Waal University and Science view. Funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union. This project has been funded with support from the European Commission.