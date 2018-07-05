Open call for hoarding design

The Valletta 2018 Foundation is inviting designers and graphic artists to submit design proposals to be used for the hoarding that will be erected along the St Christopher Street façade of the Old Abattoir (il-Biċċerija) in Valletta, which has been identified for regeneration and conversion into the Valletta Design Cluster.

The Valletta Design Cluster aims to provide space and opportunities to Malta’s burgeoning creative industries. Scheduled to open in mid-2019, it will house a range of studio spaces for cultural and creative practitioners, a maker-space with specialised technology for shared use, a number of meeting rooms and conference facilities, a food space, as well as facilities for artists-in-residence. It will also have a new fully-accessible public garden on its roof, which is a first of its kind initiative in terms of greening the roof spaces of public buildings in Valletta and making them fully accessible to the public.

Submissions are to be made by tomorrow at noon and the evaluation results will be released on July 20. For more information, visit www.valletta2018.org. For any additional information relating to this call, contact the Valletta Design Cluster team on [email protected] or call 2124 2077 or 2258 2441.