Holding hands with strangers

Glasgow-based artist Rosana Cade is presenting Walking: Holding as part of the Latitude 36 project.

It is a participatory performance for one audience member at a time, offering a gentle exploration of identity, touch and intimacy in urban public space.

Participants will be stationed at a specific point in Valletta and walk with every audience member for about five minutes before passing them on to the next participant, then returning to their starting point.

Each audience member will walk for about 30-40 minutes and hold hands with about six or seven different local participants.

The aim of the performance is to find how one’s city looks like from someone else’s perspective and how close one can get with a person just met.

Cade is looking for people of various genders, backgrounds, sexualities, ages, appearances, races and religions to take part. No previous performance experience is required, just an interest in the project. The performance will also cater for a range of access needs.

Refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place tomorrow from 6.30 to 9.30pm and on Saturday from 3 to 9pm. Those interested in taking part can book their place on https://bit.ly/2No6cQb .