Borġ in-Nadur to open for the public every day

The Borġ in-Nadur Temple site in Birżebbuġa is now to be open to the public every day.



This prehistoric site, which was in use during both the temple period and the Bronze Age, boasts a unique location situated between two valleys, opposite the sea.

Excavated in the 1920s by eminent archaeologist Margaret Murray, the site yielded information which helped our understanding of facets of Maltese prehistory which had hitherto remained problematic, such as differences between the temple period and the Bronze Age.

The remains and the items which were retrieved during the excavations are to this day still being analysed by researchers, using techniques which were not available to archaeologists of decades past.



The temple, with its four apses, found within the site is preceded by a large enclosed area, which is unique for such buildings. The surrounding area is also rich in cultural heritage, with sites such as Għar Dalam and a Bronze Age defensive wall being a short walk away.



The site will be open to the public from Monday to Sunday throughout the year, except on Good Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tickets can be purchased from all Heritage Malta museums and sites, the closest one to Borġ in-Nadur being Għar Dalam.

Tickets for Borġ in-Nadur cost €3 for adults, €2.50 for seniors/students and €2 for children. Another ticket combining visits to both Borġ in-Nadur and Għar Dalam is also available and costs €6.50 for adults, €5 for seniors/students and €4 for children.



This site is also the 24th Heritage Malta attraction to be made accessible to holders of the Multisite Pass and Heritage Malta members. Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur Temple will also be open for free to the public on July 22 as part of Heritage Malta’s open day series.



For more information about Heritage Malta sites and its activities visit www.heritagemalta.org or follow the agency’s official Facebook page.