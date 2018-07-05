Bamboo children's set withdrawn from market

The Eco set of plates and cutlery made out of bamboo shown here should not be used as it contains high levels of formaldehyde.

The Health Inspectorate Services had already issued a warning about this item a few weeks ago but said on Thursday that it had received new confirmation about the danger from another member state and from the manufacturer.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services either between 8am and 2.30pm on tel. 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by em-ail [email protected].