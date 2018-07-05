Appreciation: Sr. Regina de Felice

Anne Cachia writes:

The Good Shepherd Sisters and Lay Associates bid farewell to Sr. Regina de Felice with a heavy heart.

She will be sorely missed for her noble heart and presence within the community. The main celebrant in her funeral Mass related how, a month or so ago, he asked her how she was. She replied: “I hope as God would want me to be.”

This really is exemplified by the way she lived her life, always close to her beloved Jesus. She was an example to one and all, always gracious and generous, supportive and never with a bad word for anyone.

Dear Lord, grant us the grace to be always prepared to meet you, in the footsteps of Sr. Regina.

Dear Sr. Regina, rest in the peace of the Lord whom you loved so well. Until we meet again, please pray for us.