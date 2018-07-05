Announcements - July 5, 2018

DELIA. On Sunday, July 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSCELYN, widow of Dr Benny Delia, LL.D., aged 78, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sons Charles and his wife Andree; Bruce his wife Clare; grandchildren Lyall and his wife Jenny; Gemelle, and Jamie; great-grandson Ben, family and many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, July 6, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her sons would like to express their gratitude to her friends and family members in Malta who did so much for her during her life and at the end.

In Memoriam

ABELA – JOSETTE. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother on the eighth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband John, her children Lydia and Simon, her brothers and sister, Albert Mario and Helen.

BONELLO – NOEL V. In loving memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children Martin and Joanna and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – PAUL. Remembered with love, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, Louis and Roberta, Kenneth and Lucienne, his grandchildren Gabriella, Steven, Ryan and Timothy, his brothers and their families, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

GRIMA – CONNIE, née Cardona. Seven years ago you joined the Risen Christ in a far, far better world than ours but we do miss you, much more than words can tell. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Husband Joe, son David and wife Pamela, and grandson Nathan.

MOELLER – CLAUS JUERGEN. On the second anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his friend Mario and his family and friends in Malta and Germany. Please remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – ANTHONY GEORGE. In everlasting memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. So missed and always re-membered, especially today being the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Francesca and their families. May he rest in peace. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, July 5, at 6pm, at the church of the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema. Family and friends are invited to attend.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest friend TONY, today the third anniversary of his passing to a better life. Your larger than life presence is sorely missed and Wednesdays will never quite be the same. Always in our thoughts.