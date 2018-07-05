Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The APL Gwangyang from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Blue Whale from Piraeus to Aliaga (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the BFP Galaxy from Oran to Tunis, the JSP Skirner from Sfax (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Okee August from El Khoms, the Pinara from Alexandria, the Fiona from Skikda to Annaba, the Kreta S from Annaba to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Meline from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co.Ltd) tomorrow.

The Fas Dammam from Trap-ani to Tripoli, the Louisa Schulte from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the Stena Freighter from Tunis to Tunis, the CMA CGM Lotus from Sfax to El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Seroja Empat from Port Said East to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Cielo di Agadir from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Litani from Algeciras to Genoa, the Cristina Star from Algeciras to Salerno, the Max Cooler from Gemlik to Algiers, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Aliaga to Valencia, the Durande from Casa-blanca to Cannakle (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC La Spezia from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Saf-marine Benguela from Port Tangier Mediterranee to Izmit and the Seamax Stamford from Jebal Ali to Barcelona (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Mozart from Koper to Port Said, the APL Oregon from Aliaga to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Star Comet from Algiers to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.