GLMS welcomes Maltco Lotteries Ltd

Maltco Lotteries Ltd has become the 31st member of the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS). The company was recognised for having been a firm and traditional supporter of sport of all levels in Malta and for its commitment to responsible gaming operations in all its products.

GLMS president Ludovico Calvi said: “We are delighted to welcome Maltco Lotteries Ltd to our association. Maltco once again proves its commitment to responsible, sustainable sports betting operations, but also to an ethical-driven sport in the highest interest of its Maltese citizens. The joining of Maltco will no doubt further strengthen this unique global alliance of lotteries that have joined forces to safeguard the credibility of sports, fully in line with the core lottery integrity mission and values”.

Vasileios Kasiotakis, the CEO of Maltco Lotteries, commented: “Being an operator that respects both society and its customers and sharing a strong commitment toward responsible sports betting operations, Maltco Lotteries is pleased to join the GLMS, notably as it has been lately enhancing its operations and its regulatory efforts and activities. We look forward to benefitting from the GLMS services and also contributing to its important work for the benefit of sport and society.”