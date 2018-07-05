Victoria festival

Trio Vinea

Simon Schembri

This evening, the Victoria International Arts Festival continues with a recital by Trio Vinea. This unusual trio, made up of clarinet, violoncello, and harp, will perform works by Bach, Glinka, Beethoven, Bruch and others.

Tomorrow, the third and last quartet in this year’s 21st edition of VIAF, Khorasan Quartet, will perform works by Beethoven and Borodin.

On Saturday, Transcontinental Ensemble from North America and Scotland will perform works by Barker, Vella and Ben-Amots. This will be followed on Sunday by the penultimate concert for this year, given by world-class guitarist Simon Schembri, who will perform works by Scarlatti, Mudarra, Bach and others.

The Trio Vinea concert will take place at St Francis church, today at 8pm; Khorasan Quartet will perform tomorrow at the same venue at 8pm; the Transcontinental Ensemble will perform at Aula Mgr G. Farrugia on Saturday at 8pm, while guitarist Simon Schembri will perform at St Francis church on Sunday at 8pm. www.viaf.org.mt.

