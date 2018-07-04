Advert
Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 13:31 by Reuters

Counter-terrorism officers probing incident near Salisbury

Counter-terrorism officers are now involved in the investigation of an incident near the southwestern English city of Salisbury which has left two people in critical condition, London's police force said on Wednesday.

"Given the recent events in Salisbury, officers from the counter terrorism network are working jointly with colleagues from Wiltshire Police regarding the incident in Amesbury," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"As Wiltshire Police have stated, they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police in Wiltshire, where Russian ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in March, took the rare step of declaring a major incident after a man and a woman were found unconscious on Saturday in Amesbury.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Thai boys' cave ordeal not over after rescue

  2. Watch: Teen footballers found alive after nine days lost in...

  3. Cruise ship's man overboard rescued from the sea after 24 hours

  4. Vigil held as birthday girl, three, dies following party...

  5. Boys trapped in Thai cave say they are healthy in new video

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed