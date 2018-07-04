Wozniacki joins seed exodus after stinging loss

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki reacts afte loosing her second round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

Caroline Wozniacki's honeymoon on grass was short-lived as she became the 11th women's seed to fall on the first three days at Wimbledon in a 6-4 1-6 7-5 second-round defeat by Ekaterina Makarova on Wednesday.

The Danish second seed, who won the Eastbourne tournament last week, made no excuses for her defeat.

"I did everything I could," Wozniacki told reporters. "I fought as hard as I could. I can't even be mad at myself because I played up to the level that I can," added the Dane, who won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

"I think (Makarova) played above her level and really raised it and got a little lucky and played well when she needed to."

The former world number one said she did not think the grass surface was any reason for so many seeds going out early and felt that on current form she could have beaten 90 percent of the players in the draw.

"Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. Sometimes it just doesn't flash.

"I still almost found a way to turn it around. It's frustrating because I feel like I could have gone and done something really great here," Wozniacki said.

"For her to keep this level, I would be very surprised if you saw her go far. But with someone playing like this today, I really did what I could. It just wasn't enough."

Wozniacki fought to the bitter end against the tenacious Russian, succumbing on the sixth match point after an absorbing match lasting two hours and nine minutes on Court One.

Makarova, three days short of her 30th birthday, broke early to take command of the first set.

Wozniacki complained about a swarm of insects on court and asked for repellent spray which seemed to sting her into action as she won five games in a row before claiming the second set.

Makarova came back strongly, however, and looked poised for an easy victory when she led 5-1 in the third.

Wozniacki produced her best shots, though, to save three match points when 5-3 and 40-0 behind and saved another before breaking to level the set.

With both women playing fine tennis and moving each other all round the court, Makarova earned three more match points and converted the second to beat Wozniacki for the second time in nine meetings.