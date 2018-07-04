Advert
Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 06:42 by Press Association

British Defence Secretary 'heckled' by Siri at Despatch Box

Photo: Shutterstock

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was left red-faced after his iPhone "heckled" him at the despatch box.

Mr Williamson was giving MPs an update in the Commons on the battle against Daesh when his iPhone's Siri interrupted.

The Cabinet minister fumbled to find his phone while Siri, speaking in what is thought to be a first from the despatch box, said: "I found something on the web for Syrian democratic forces supported by."

Speaker John Bercow rose to say "what a very rum business that is" - drawing laughs from MPs.

Mr Williamson, after recovering his phone, said: "I do apologise for that, it is very rare that you're heckled by your own mobile phone.

"On this occasion it is a new parliamentary convention without a doubt.

"So if I may proceed, Mr Speaker, without the help and support of Siri..."

