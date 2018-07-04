Today's front pages - July 4, 2018

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the 234 migrants rescued by the MV Lifeline were hoping to make it to mainland Europe. In another story, it says the toxic fumes from cruise liners sailing into the Grand Harbour will only get worse in the coming weeks as more ships arrive.

Malta Today says the Environment Ministry will soon be presenting new legislation providing for the requisition of land for afforestation.

The Malta Independent says the government and the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses are around halfway to reaching an agreement on the union’s demands for nurses and midwives.

L-Orizzont quotes a drug expert saying Malta lacked a law that covers all synthetic drugs.

In-Nazzjon says Ronnie Pellegrini has been appointed chief operating officer of Transport Malta.