Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 20:47

Superjumbo added to Maltese aviation register

Airbus A380 flew to Malta from Singapore

Picture: Twitter/Ian Borg

The largest plane in the Maltese aircraft register, a gigantic Airbus A380 double-decker, landed in Malta on Wednesday afternoon after a flight from Singapore.

The Airbus A380 is the largest operational passenger aircraft in the world, able to carry 471 passengers.

The Malta-registered plane is operated by charter company HiFly, itself also based in Malta.

It was formerly operated by Singapore Airlines and first flew in 2006. It was brought to Malta for a paint job.

 

