Students must pay for Gozo sixth form certificate

Villa Rundle, Victoria, will be the venue for the graduation ceremony tomorrow.

Students graduating from the Gozo sixth form have been asked to pay a fee to receive their certificate, while relatives who wish to attend must pay an entrance fee to the ceremony.

The graduation ceremony for students attending the Sir Mikelanġ Refalo Sixth Form is being held tomorrow at the Greek Theatre at Villa Rundle, Victoria.

In a letter to the students, headmaster Daniel James Cassar said the ceremony was meant to distribute certificates “in recognition for your efforts and achievements over the past two years”.

Mr Cassar told the students that they were to purchase their certificate, costing €15, to cover some of the expenses and that guests would be charged €5.

Students were also warned that they could not miss the event.

Those unable to attend are to provide documented, valid reasons within one working day of the ceremony, the headmaster said.

Students not respecting dress code will be sent home

“Students who fail to attend the awards ceremony will be issued a record of attendance instead of a certificate of completion,” Mr Cassar warned.

The head also informed students and guests that the dress code for the event was formal and decent dress obligatory.

“No sleeveless or strapless dresses or miniskirts will be allowed. Students not respecting the dress code will be sent home,” Mr Cassar’s letter said.

Angry parents argued to the Times of Malta it was unheard of that they would be asked to pay to attend their children’s graduation ceremony.

They said they could understand limiting the number, maybe due to space constraints, but the fee was applied across the board, including for the students.

“Why do I need to pay for a seat at my son’s graduation, and why does my son have to pay to receive his certificate?

“What’s worse is that if he cannot attend, he will not get the certificate. Does this make sense?” an irate parent said on the condition of anonymity.

Questions sent to the Education Ministry remain unanswered, despite a series of reminders.