Qatar Airways to fly to Malta as from next year

Qatar Airways will introduce a direct route from Malta in the first quarter of 2019.

Qatar Airways and Air Malta also signed an agreement for pilot training, through which the local airlines will train 20 cadet pilots employed with Qatar Airways.

The cadets will build up their hours on the Air Malta route network flying Airbus A320s with experienced Maltese training captains. Upon return to Qatar, the cadets will continue their training with the intention of being promoted to First Officers with Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer Akbar Al Baker said following a meeting with Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi that the direct route would link Malta with more than 150 destinations.

Minister Konrad Mizzi was accompanied by Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion and Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg.