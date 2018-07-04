Missing teenager found dead at St Peter's Pool

St Peter's Pool

Updated at 10.30am

A teenager was on Wednesday morning found dead on the seabed at St Peter’s Pool.

The 17-year-old Spaniard was walking with friends but disappeared at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

His friends filed a report with the police who immediately embarked on a search which was stopped during the night and resumed early this morning.

The Armed Forces of Malta informed the police that a lifeless body was on the seabed at 8am.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.