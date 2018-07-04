Advert
Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 09:27

Missing teenager found dead at St Peter's Pool

St Peter's Pool

St Peter's Pool

Updated at 10.30am

A teenager was on Wednesday morning found dead on the seabed at St Peter’s Pool.

The 17-year-old Spaniard was walking with friends but disappeared at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

His friends filed a report with the police who immediately embarked on a search which was stopped during the night and resumed early this morning.

The Armed Forces of Malta informed the police that a lifeless body was on the seabed at 8am.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat, European leaders blamed for Med ‘mass grave’

  2. Ġnejna sign ‘mystery’ solved

  3. Police academy ‘evacuated’ over fears of stray pellets from...

  4. Missing teenager found dead at St Peter's Pool

  5. Live: Will Caruana Galizia suspects be allowed out on bail?

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed