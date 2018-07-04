Maltese-Italian prosecutors to collaborate in fighting organised crime
The prosecutors' offices in Malta and Italy have signed a memorandum of understanding for closer collaboration in the fight against organised crime and terrorism.
Attorney General Peter Grech signed the MoU on Malta's behalf while Italy was represented by the Procuratore Nazionale Antimafia/ Antiterrorismo Federico Cafiero de Raho.
We are together in the fight against organised crime. Today's agreement between Malta's and Italy's prosecutorial authorities is an important step forward to increase co-operation and collaboration for a common, noble goal. #Malta #Italy #AttorneyGeneral #Procura pic.twitter.com/3Xtek4nSB1— Owen Bonnici (@OwenBonnici) July 4, 2018