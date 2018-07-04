Advert
Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 15:19

Maltese-Italian prosecutors to collaborate in fighting organised crime

The prosecutors' offices in Malta and Italy have signed a memorandum of understanding for closer collaboration in the fight against organised crime and terrorism.

Attorney General Peter Grech signed the MoU on Malta's behalf while Italy was represented by the Procuratore Nazionale Antimafia/ Antiterrorismo Federico Cafiero de Raho.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Seven months after their arrest, Caruana Galizia murder...

  2. Missing teenager found dead at St Peter's Pool

  3. Muscat, European leaders blamed for Med ‘mass grave’

  4. Malta blocks humanitarian aircraft

  5. Ġnejna sign ‘mystery’ solved

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed