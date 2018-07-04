Malta-based airline registers superjumbo under the Maltese register

Picture: Twitter/Ian Borg

The largest plane in the Maltese aircraft register, a gigantic Airbus A380 double-decker, landed in Malta for the first time on Wednesday afternoon after a flight from Singapore.

The Airbus A380 is the largest operational passenger aircraft in the world, able to carry 471 passengers.

The Malta-registered plane is operated by charter company HiFly, itself also based in Malta.

It was formerly operated by Singapore Airlines and first flew in 2006. It was brought to Malta for a paint job.

I am pleased to announce that the aircraft with registration marks 9H-MIP has just arrived in Malta after being flown from Singapore. This is the first operational A380 which is the largest passenger aircraft in operation, to be flown by a Maltese carrier under the Maltese Flag pic.twitter.com/0k2etklpEP — Ian Borg (@followianborg) July 4, 2018

