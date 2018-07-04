Caruana Galizia accused says search warrant was for police and not foreign experts

The site in Marsa where the arrests were made. File photo.

One of the three men accused of killing journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Alfred Degiorgio, on Monday filed another Constitutional application, arguing that his rights have been violated.

In an application filed by his lawyer William Cuschieri, Mr Degiorgio argued that the time window in which the FBI were to testify before his appeal had come to a close.

He also claimed that arrest warrants had been executed by the police illegally.

Dr Cuschieri argued that according to the law, arrest warrants should be made in triplicate, with a copy given to the magistrate and one to the person under arrest, noting that this was not the case with Mr Degiorgio as the police had failed to supply him with a copy upon his arrest.

The lawyer also argued that there were third parties - not the police but foreign experts - who had been allowed to work in the properties that had been searched by the police. The warrant, he said, only allowed the police to carry out the searches, in turn breaching Mr Degiorgio’s rights.

In the application, Dr Cuschieri asked the court to discard the evidence and declare that Mr Degiorgio’s right to a fair hearing was breached.

Judges Mark Chetcuti and Lorraine Schembri Orland have been assigned to the case.