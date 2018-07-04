Live: Will Caruana Galizia suspects be allowed out on bail?

A vigil in Valletta on June 16. Photo: Reuters

Daphne Caruana Galizia's alleged murderers were back in court on Wednesday morning as the compilation of evidence against them resumed. The decree on bail is expected to be given after the sitting - once the parties have made their submissions on the issue. For the past hour and a half, the focus has been on the three Europol experts who were assigned to help the local police.

11.06am: There is a lot of evidence being presented by the experts and they are not really sure what to do with it all, at first. But the solution is presented: black garbage bags, at least for now. The court gives a 10-minute break and the accused leave the hall.



11.01am: Is that a touch of sarcasm? Dr Fenech wanted to know who took the exhibits to the Netherlands, and asks what qualifications he had. The expert asks drily whether the lawyer wanted to know about his university degree. He declines to give further details, saying Europol would vouch for him.

The expert also told Dr Fenech that they had been present at various locations during the different searches.

10:23am: They will now testify about the work that they did individually so one stays at the witness stand, while other two are asked to move outside. The experts are trying to figure out the practicalities of how to present the evidence.

A fourth person, a colleague of the experts, is outside the court, and inspector Arnaud asks that he be allowed to help them with regards to handling the exhibits, which the magistrate accepts.

The court is being presented with a report listing all the exhibits that they worked on.

10.10am: The expert confirms that their assignment in Malta was for a limited time. The role was to extract data, as well as to analyse data that had not yet been examined by the local authorities.

The evidence was split into three categories: the evidence that had already been examined (which stayed here in Malta), the second were items that they deemed to be irrelevant, such as pieces of paper, while the third were exhibits that they did not have time to examine properly which were taken back to Europol with them.

The forensic registry actually hand delivered the last category of evidence to them on March 12. They were then able to continue their work overseas, returning to Malta on July 2.

Once back here, they rounded up all the evidence from the first category, which had been left in Malta, and checked that all the seals were in place. On July 3, they once again divided everything between them.

10.01am: And finally things are moving. The Europol digital forensics experts will only talk jointly about the work they did as a group. They confirm that they were appointed to the case, and then travelled to Malta on December 3. The following day, they launched straight in, helping the local CID with house searches, and the collection of evidence. The emphasis was on digital evidence, they explained.

They were given evidence in sealed envelopes, which they then checked and logged.

9:55am: And round and round it goes: Dr Fenech asks Dr Azzopardi to quote what procedure justifies them testifying together, while the magistrate - showing signs of irritation - challenges Dr Fenech to say which procedure would ban them from doing so.

The prosecution tries to find a solution: Philip Galea Farrugia from the attorney general's office proposes that they would testify alone on the work they did individually but together when they worked on the same report, as is the normal practice. Inspector Arnaud suggests they would each declare to the court what they worked on alone, and walk out when the others are testifying to work they did on their own.

9:42am: The Europol investigators are the first to take the witness stand and the first dispute has already arisen. Defence lawyer Martin Fenech asked that the three of them should testify separately as otherwise they would know what questions to expect - which he said went against procedures. But inspector Keith Arnaud is arguing that they wrote the report together.



This is not the first time that a similar situation has arisen and the magistrate is asking why they did not object the previous time.

Dr Fenech's claim that this went against procedure was challenged by Jason Azzopardi, who insisted that whenever experts were nominated to work together, they always testify together, as was the case when the FBI experts took the stand and as was the case with other experts...

The whole thing is just going backwards and forwards at the moment.

9:37am: The family of the murdered journalist is all here. The suspects have just been brought in.

9.27am: The inspectors have walked into court carrying large bags - presumably evidence.

Read: Caruana Galizia had no chance of surviving bomb, expert says during tense sitting

Read: 'A spark, and then a second explosion' - Caruana Galizia murder suspects in court

Event timeline

Ms Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb blast on October 16 close to her home in Bidnija.

In December, police arrested 10 men in connection with her murder. Three of those - brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat - were charged with her murder. The others were released without charge.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding over the compilation of evidence.

Tight security at the court in Valletta. Photo: Reuters Tight security at the court in Valletta. Photo: Reuters

So far, she has heard how:

• The bomb - between 300gr and 400gr of TNT - was an improvised explosive device clearly intended to kill the journalist. It was planted inside the car.

• A laptop taken by investigators from Ms Caruana Galizia's residence shows the last data dated back to December 2015. She was using another laptop when she was killed.

• Police used the FBI's help to home in on suspicious phone numbers. One was linked to a remote-controlled device and went active at 2am in Bidnija on the day of Ms Caruana Galizia's murder. It received an SMS at the time the bomb went off and immediately went off-radar.

• They believe that the phone which sent the bomb detonation SMS was an old Nokia 105. Police found several Nokia 105 phones at the Marsa shed where they arrested the suspects.

• Police triangulated cell tower data to work out that the killer SMS was sent from out at sea. George Degiorgio was seen going fishing on that day, and shortly after the bomb went off texted his partner "buy me wine, my love."

• They received reports of a suspicious car regularly parked by tat-Tarġa Battery - an ideal vantage point for the killers - in the weeks leading to the murder. The car was subsequently never seen there again.

• Last June, a judge ruled that Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta should not be involved in the murder probe.

Who's in the courtroom?

Martin Fenech is appearing for Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, 55.

William Cuschieri and Martha Muscat are appearing for Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu, 53.

Josette Sultana is appearing for Alfred's brother George Degiorgio, known as iċ-Ċiniz, 55.

Philip Galea Farrugia from the attorney general's office and inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are appearing for the prosecution.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile.