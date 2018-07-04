1,800 people with disabilities to receive health screenings

Photo: Shutterstock

Over 1,800 people with disabilities will be receiving health screenings by the Special Olympics team this week, in the first annual health community screenings event.

The event will see people with either physical or intellectual disabilities get free check-ups from podiatrists, dentists and other practitioners, Special Olympics director Anna Calleja said.

Screening would normally take place for participants of the Special Olympics, but the organisation decided to open the event this year to anyone with a disability aged three and up.

Mrs Calleja noted that people with a disability often had difficulty with speech, which held them back from expressing their physical pain. “This is why our events are so important,” she said.

Podiatrist Omar Schembri could see that a 30-year-old patient required an urgent follow-up during the event, which started last Monday.

“The 30-year-old patient could not express her physical pain, but we noticed that she had trouble,” he said.

Arriving a cool one hour late, Special Olympics president and wife of the Prime Minister Michelle Muscat thanked those present.

Mrs Muscat spoke to the team of doctors and volunteers and interacted with the patients. She encouraged people to donate to the Special Olympics organisation and to the Marigold Foundation.