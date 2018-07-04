Secret royal wedding

I wonder if readers have any information concerning the rumour that the Queen’s grand-father, George V, was secretly married in Malta prior to his marriage 125 years ago, on July 6, 1893.

If this were the case, it would mean that his son, George VI, was illegitimate and Queen Elizabeth has no legitimate claim to the throne. A point of interest is that his mother arrived in Malta three days after the rumour was published in London and The Malta Standard reported May 5, 1893 that: “The Princess of Wales arrived from Athens on the yacht HMS Osborne and set foot for the first time on this island.”

So had she arrived in Malta ‘to kill he rumour’ of her son’s bigamy?