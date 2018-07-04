If, as stated by Axel Steier of the Lifeline NGO, migrants have been raped and tortured in Tripoli and, according to CNN, they have been sold into slavery, then the best solution to this problem is not to continue the Mediterranean escort-rescue service. This only encourages more migrants to risk travelling to Libya for an uncertain future.

It would be better if all migrants were informed that the Mediterranean doors to Europe were closed and to back this up by returning all boat refugees to their point of departure. In no time at all, the flow of refugees by the Mediterranean boat shuttle service would come to an end.

No more drownings, torture etc. The Eurozone problem would be solved.