Advert
Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 06:03 by Tim Clark, San Pawl tat-Tarġa

Boat refugees

If, as stated by Axel Steier of the Lifeline NGO, migrants have been raped and tortured in Tripoli and, according to CNN, they have been sold into slavery, then the best solution to this problem is not to continue the Mediterranean escort-rescue service. This only encourages more migrants to risk travelling to Libya for an uncertain future.

It would be better if all migrants were informed that the Mediterranean doors to Europe were closed and to back this up by returning all boat refugees to their point of departure. In no time at all, the flow of refugees by the Mediterranean boat shuttle service would come to an end.

No more drownings, torture etc. The Eurozone problem would be solved.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Deadly Mġarr road

  2. No checks

  3. Let doctors decide

  4. Finding friends

  5. Secret royal wedding

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed