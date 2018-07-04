Stefano Sanderra named new Hibernians coach

Stefano Sanderra (centre) will be Hibernians' coach during the 2018/2019 campaign. Photo: Hibernians FC

Hibernians appointed Stefano Sanderra as the new coach for the 2018/2019 campaign, which will start on August 17.

Sanderra, 51, has a lot of coaching experience in Italy having coached several teams across the country including Potenza, Frosinone, Cosenza and Sambenedettese.

One of his most memorable spells was with Latina Calcio where he guided them towards the Coppa Italia - Lega Pro triumph after beating Viareggio 3-2 over two legs, in the 2012/2013 season.

The Italian coach will be assisted by Ryan Pulis while the club confirmed former goalkeeper Mario Muscat as their goalkeepers' coach.

The Paolites start their campaign against Pieta' Hotspurs before facing Valletta and Floriana in the following couple of encounters.