Champions Valletta face Sliema in opener

Champions Valletta will start their title defence against Sliema Wanderers as the draws of the BOV Premier League were held on Wednesday at the MFA headquarters in Ta' Qali.

The Citizens, who last May won their 24th title in their club history, face a tricky opening to the season as after facing the Wanderers, last season's FA Trophy semi-finalists, they will be up against former champions Hibernians and Birkirkara, last year's FA Trophy finalists.

The opening Premier League programme will feature the first top clash of the season when Birkirkara open their campaign against Balzan, last year's Premier League runners-up.

Hibernians kick off their season against newly-promoted Pietà Hotspurs while Gżira United take on Tarxien Rainbows.

Floriana will be up against their recent past when they take on Ħamrun Spartans now under the charge of their former coach Giovanni Tedesco.

The 2017-18 Premier League season kicks off on August 18 and comes to an end on April 27.

OPENING PROGRAMME

Mosta vs St Andrews; Qormi vs Senglea Athletic; Tarxien vs Gżira United; Birkirkara vs Balzan; Ħamrun Spartans vs Floriana; Hibernians vs Pietà Hotsprus; Sliema Wanderers vs Valletta.