What happened on... July 4

10 years ago - The Times

Friday, July 4, 2008

Mepa statement raises questions on board decision

The Mepa hearing on the controversial Fort Cambridge project hit a snag after a statement announcing that the project had been approv­ed accidentally ended up in the hands of the press before the meeting started yesterday. The statement was in one of the press packs journalists collected when they arrived for the hearing at the Malta Environment and Planning Authority. A picture of the document was taken with a wrist watch over it indicating 10.16am before the sitting started. The re­cently-appointed chairman, Austin Walker, was questioned about the statement by residents, who argued that the press release strongly implied that the hearing was a done deal. He denied that the board had a set position.

Last in EU environment class

Malta has broken more environment rules than any other new EU member state, according to a report issued yesterday by the European Commission. The report analyses the country’s progress on environment policy in 2007. It shows Malta is a laggard on a number of counts, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, measures on climate change, halting biodiversity and recycling of waste.

25 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, July 4, 1993

EC mission set to visit Malta

The government has taken up the offer made on Thursday by Sir Leon Brittan, vice president of the European Commission, to send a high-level delegation from Brussels for talks on Malta’s EC membership bid. Sources said the visit may take place early in the autumn.

AD supports farmers protest against Għar Lapsi quarry

Alternattiva Demokratika yesterday supported efforts to close down a quarry near Għar Lapsi. The quarry is not only a blot on the landscape but it also poses serious risks to the health of farmers working in the area and is making their crops so dusty as to be unsaleable.

Man on danger list, another badly injured after crashes

Noel Bugeja, 22, of Kalkara, is on the danger list after his Fiat 127 was involved in a crash in Stabal Road, l/o Marsa, yesterday with a Toyota van driven by Joseph Bonanno, 24, of Żebbuġ. Abraham Grima, 49, of Qormi, was also seriously injured after the Subaru van he was driving in Mosta Road, Lija, crashed head-on into a tree.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Thursday, July 4, 1968

US aircraft carrier in Malta to mark Independence Day

Today is American Independence Day, which will be celebrated with a reception at the Ameri­can pavillion at the Trade Fair, where the band of the aircraft carrier Independence is giving a concert. There will be a special occasion aboard the carrier – the Royal Malta Artillery is to give a concert recital to the ship’s company.

Marsovin seeks sales in UK

The Waldorf Hotel, London, was the scene of a Maltese wine-tasting ceremony recently. It was held to introduce Marsovin wines to the UK market, having recently opened a sales promotion outlet in Cork Street in the West End of London. Invited to the ceremony were representatives of the important trade and national daily newspapers and of leading firms in the wine trade in Britain. Also present was the Malta High Commissioner John Axisa, Joseph Cassar, director, and Mr J. Azzopardi, general manager of Marsovin.

New hotel in St Paul’s Bay

American Ambassador Dr H. Smythe is to open the newly-constructed Winter Garden Hotel at St Paul’s Bay today.