Website helps pupils, parents, prepare for next scholastic year

The Education Ministry has set up a website to help pupils, parents and teachers prepare for the new scholastic year.

It said nextyear.edu.mt provides students, parents and teachers, with useful information on what to expect in the next scholastic year.

The website covers compulsory schooling from Kinder 1 to Year 11 (Form 5).

Each year is divided into five main segments featuring videos explaining what one can expect in a particular scholastic year; information on the most important aspects of the year such as the curriculum; Frequently Asked Questions; a section where users can submit questions or suggestions and a section with contact details for the college principals and school support services.