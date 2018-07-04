Volunteers needed for direct action

Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent is calling for volunteers to take part in direct action aimed at stopping “the senseless destruction of the environment in the name of development”.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that in the wake of the uprooting of hundreds of trees all over Malta, the need to take action was stronger than ever.

“We are calling for anyone who is interested in joining us to participate in direct actions aimed at effectively stopping trees from being cut down.”

Whoever is interested can send their name, surname, e-mail address, link to Facebook profile (if any), and mobile number to [email protected].

The initiative is supported by Moviment Graffitti, Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, Bicycle Advocacy Group, Friends of the Earth, Birdlife, Grow 10 Trees Project, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, and Nature Trust.