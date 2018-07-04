Żejtun - Ħal Far road being rebuilt

Photo: MTIP

A 2.7km country road which links Ħal Far and Żejtun is being rebuilt by the Transport Ministry in a project costing some €1 million.

The project is being co-financed by the European Union and is being carried out in phases by two contractors at the same time so that it can be completed in the shortest time possible.

The ministry said that works are currently in hand on some 30 countryside roads including Triq ir-Remel between Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi, Triq iż-Żinżel between Marsascala and Żejtun, several rural roads between Delimara and Żejtun, Triq l-Għarix and Triq ta’ San Niklaw in the Qrendi area, Triq il-Ġebel in the Ħal Far area and Trejqet Kostinjus between Naxxar and Burmarrad.

Triq tal-Ħemsija in the Ta’ Qali area, as well as Triq is-Sajf ta’ San Martin in Baħrija and Triq il-Lunzjata in the Għar Barka area in Rabat are also being rebuilt. The rebuilding of other rural roads will commence in the coming months.