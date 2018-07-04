Mcast launches new prospectus 2018-2019

Mcast has launched its prospectus 2018-2019 for full-time courses starting in October 2018, with detailed information about full-time courses including several new ones.

Prospective students are invited to collect their copy while visiting the MCAST EXPO, a four-day event to be held between Wednesday 4 July to Saturday 7 July at the Students’ House, MCAST Main Campus, in Paola.

After the MCAST EXPO, the prospectus and the application form will also be available from the MCAST Main Campus in Paola, from the MCAST institutes in Mosta, Naxxar, Qormi and Kalkara, from the MCAST Gozo Campus in Għajnsielem and from all local council offices.

This year’s EXPO will host 36 MCAST industry partners who will provide details on career and employment opportunities within their organisations.

The college will also be launching an interactive prospectus which includes additional information about each course, as well as various interactive features. Prospective students will be able to go through the list of courses and compare their entry requirements, descriptions, units as well as the learning outcomes and career opportunities on offer.

Further information and personal career guidance can be obtained from the College’s career advisers on [email protected] or 2398 7135/310.

The career advisors will be available (without appointment) from Monday 16 July and Friday 3 August from 8.30am to 1.30pm, at the Student’s House, MCAST Main Campus, Paola to answer any student queries and offer personal career guidance.