Just an exercise: routine security drill in Marsaxlokk

A routine security exercise will be carried out on Thursday July 5, in collaboration between San Lucian Oil Company Port Facility, the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection Department, the Malta Police Force and Transport Malta.

For this purpose, Triq il-Qajjenza will be closed to traffic between 10am and noon. Public transport and coaches will not be affected.

For safety measures, the area will be closed to the public between 10am and noon. Therefore, swimming, fishing and anchorage are not allowed during these two hours in the area of the Qajjenza small beach.

The public is kindly advised to follow instructions by officials on site.