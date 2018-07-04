Announcements - July 4, 2018

GALEA. On July 2, at Pax et Bonum Home, Mosta, THERESA, née D’Anastas, widow of Pio, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul and his wife Irene, Julie, widow of Paul Cachia, Marisa and her husband Denis Dalli and Edwina and her husband Silvio Brincat, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 4, at 2.30pm, for St Paul’s Collegiate church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to charity will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA SAVONA – DOROTHY, née Xuereb, passed away peacefully in Perth, western Australia, on June 28, aged 74. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Suzannah, Michaela, Stephen and Edwina and their families, their father Paul and her dearest grandchildren, her sister Marguerite and her husband Louis Pace Balzan and their family, Astrid, widow of her brother Edward, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, July 6, at 7pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VAN DER WEERDEN. On July 1, at her residence, CARMEN, of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 71. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Petronella and her husband Hilary Fenech, Cynthia and her husband Victor Borg Barthet, her granddaughters Cathryn and Elizabeth, her brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 5 at 2.30pm for Our Lady of Victories (Marija Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of MARIO, today the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed by his wife Marlene, his children Roberta, James and Angela, spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Carmelite church, Balluta, St Julian’s.

MANARA – MARIA. In treasured memory of our beloved mother who died on July 4, 1985. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

VASSALLO – SUZANNE. Dear Suzi, today marks the first anniversary of your rebirth to eternal life. You are always in my thoughts and prayers. Miss you so much. Your hubby, ĠanĠan.