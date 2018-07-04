Trading volumes surge to over €1 million

The MSE Equity Price Index moved higher for the fourth consecutive day as it added a further 0.21% to a fresh one-month high of 4,411.535 points, reflecting the gains in five equities while another four shares closed the day unchanged.

Trading volumes rose significantly to an on over five-week high of €1.09 million, largely on the back of heightened activity in the equities of GO and MIA.

Malta International Airport plc advanced by 0.4% to regain the €5 level on volumes totalling 70,600 shares.

MIDI plc also added 0.4% to the €0.49 level across 91,240 shares.

Within the same segment, Malita Investments plc advanced by 3.5% to regain its 2018 high of €0.895 on two deals totalling 16,067 shares.

In the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc (50,700 shares) and Bank of Valletta plc (29,848 shares) both trended higher to €1.84 (+0.5%) and €1.745 (+0.3%) respectively. HSBC will be publishing its 2018 interim results on August 6. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a dividend.

On the other hand, FIMBank plc retained the $0.54 level after opening at a low of $0.52 (-3.7%). A total of 13,400 shares changed hands.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of RS2 Software plc and Trident Estates plc. RS2 maintained the €1.23 level while Trident held on to the €1.31 level.

In contrast, GO plc ended flat at the €3.44 level on robust volumes totalling 150,000 shares having a total value of €0.52 million.

This morning, Lombard Bank Malta plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday August 23 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2018. The equity remained inactive today.

The RF MGS Index trended lower for the first time in four days as it slipped by 0.06% to 1,104.420 points as the spreads between the yields of euro peripheral countries over the benchmark German bunds widened again amid lingering uncertainties over rising trade protectionism. On the economic front, a survey gauging the level of confidence among purchasing managers in the manufacturing and services sectors across the single currency area pointed towards a sustained rebound in sentiment.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.