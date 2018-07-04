EBRD approves €500m loan for Trans-Adriatic Pipeline gas project

File photo: Shutterstock

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s board of directors has approved a loan of up to €500 million for the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas project at a meeting in Ukraine on Wednesday.

The €4.5 billion TAP project is the final leg of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor to transport gas from central Asia to western Europe by 2020.

The European Investment Bank's board earlier this year approved TAP's eligibility for a €1.5 billion loan, and further contributions from the export credit agencies of France, Germany and Italy are under consideration, the EBRD said in a statement.