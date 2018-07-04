Advert
Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 07:14 by Reuters

Irish unemployment rate falls to 5.1%, lowest since 2007

Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent in June from 5.2 per cent a month earlier, the lowest level since October 2007, data from the central statistics office (CSO) showed yesterday.

The unemployment rate for May was amended down to 5.2 per cent, the second revision in the last month since the CSO initially estimated it had stood 5.8 per cent. Unemployment has fallen consistently for the last six years since the jobless rate peaked at 16 per cent in 2012. The rate is now below the level Ireland’s finance department had forecasted on average through 2019 and 2020.

