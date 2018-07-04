Stories from Filipino caretakers

The team behind the exhibition Exiled Homes

An art exhibition titled Exiled Homes is exploring the stories of Filipino caretakers living in Malta and highlights the possible collaboration in private spaces between Maltese and exiled individuals.

The interactive visual arts exhibition is an anthropological and artistic project showcasing works by artists Aglaia Haritz and Abdelaziz Zerrou of Embroiderers of Actuality, and 15 Filipino women living and working inside people’s homes in Malta.

This multidisciplinary and collaborative project sheds light on the human and creative interactions between two relatively isolated social groups. On one side there are the carers from the Philippines ‘exiled’ in Malta and, on the other hand, there are their elderly employers somewhat socially isolated due to their physical condition.

The project, which was done in two stages, first saw Gisella Orsini carrying out anthropological research. In the second phase, artists Haritz and Zerrou led a series of artistic workshops with home helpers belonging to the Filipino population in Malta.

Exiled Homes is open to the public at The Mill – Art, Culture and Craft Centre, Birkirkara until July 13. It is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7pm and on Saturday from 4.30 to 8.30pm.