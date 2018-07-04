Immersive sound performance

Sounding Dance in Valletta. Photo: Gaby Giacchino

A new collaborative project called Sounding Dance seeks to help the public engage with public spaces through, with, and between sound.

This installation is a visual/sound art piece created by sound artist, composer and musician Renzo Spiteri using audiovisual material captured by the artist through a series of encounters between dancers and public spaces held across several countries.

During Sounding Dance, dancers take on the dual role of listeners and reactors to the sounds that they absorb, letting the sounds resonate so as to let their bodies become resonating agents too.

The complex, ever-changing sonic textures that surround each body become the soundtrack with which each dancer moves within his or her space.

Sounding Dance, part of the Malta International Arts Festival, is being held at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta today and tomorrow between 10am and noon. Entrance is free.