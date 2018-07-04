Captivating portrayal of life and death

Theatre, literature and music come together thanks to Daqxejn ta’ Requiem lil Leli (A Modest Requiem to Leli), being held at Fort St Elmo today at 9pm.

The work was written by Immanuel Mifsud when the writer was invited to present his work on the theme of death for All Souls Day in 2016, which has now been set to music by Kris Spiteri and adapted to theatre by Teatru Anon and Vince Briffa.

The work was read for the first time by actor Paul Portelli in November 2016 during an activity at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.