Call for script-writers

Jon Fenech with director Danny Boyle (left) on the set of Trust.

Maltese production company Graphiti Pictures is looking for talented script-writers.

The company is offering a minimum of €250 to option any script they believe can be developed and produced. The script must be set around the Maltese Islands or be based around Maltese Characters. Other details are up to the writer's discretion.

Graphiti Pictures is the brainchild of film technician Jon Fenech, and focuses primarily on contemporary Maltese audiovisual storytelling. The company is currently looking for talented Maltese screenwriters to help it produce consistently high-quality content for Maltese audiences.

Writers are requested to send an e-mail to [email protected].