Vigil held as birthday girl, three, dies following party stabbing attack

Timmy Kinner appears before 4th District Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock in a video arraignment with public defender Dan Dinger at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

A three-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party has died, two days after a man attacked nine people with a knife at the celebration, authorities said.

Timmy Kinner is accused of stabbing a group of children and the adults who tried to protect them at the party at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

Word of the child's death came at Kinner's first court appearance, where Ada County magistrate Judge Russell Comstock told him that he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the attack.

Judge Comstock told Kinner he was "an extreme danger to the community" and ordered him held without bond.

Kinner is American, and the those injured in the attack are members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia.

Boise police chief William Bones said the evidence does not suggest the attack was a hate crime.

The suspect had recently stayed at the apartment complex but was asked to leave on Friday due to his behaviour, Mr Bones said.

The 30-year-old appeared in court through closed-circuit video, a common practice for first appearances in Idaho. Kinner told the judge he did not understand the charges or proceedings. He also said he wanted to represent himself.

The judge ordered that he be appointed a lawyer anyway.

"I can't explain the charges any more clearly than I just did," he told Kinner.

Three of the those injured in the incident were adults, the others children: The three-year-old girl who died, two four-year-olds, a six-year-old, an eight-year-old and a 12-year-old.

On Monday evening around 1,500 people attended a vigil for those injured in the stabbing incident.

People wept, sang and shouted their support for the refugee community, and many brought bouquets of white flowers intended to symbolise peace.

By the end of the rally, hundreds of bouquets filled dozens of baskets on the steps of Boise's City Hall.