Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 13:46

Cruise ship's man overboard rescued from the sea after 24 hours

He fell overboard off Cuba and was rescued by another cruise ship

A man who fell off a cruise ship north of Cuba was rescued by another cruise liner after treading water for almost 24 hours on Sunday.

A social media video shows him being rescued by a lifeboat from the "Carnival Glory," which is owned by Carnival Cruise Line.

Passengers watching from the deck can be heard cheering as the boat reached him.

The man has been identified as a 33-year old Filipino employee of the Norwegian Cruise Line ship, "Norwegian Glory."

The company had reported him missing to the US Coast Guard.

The coast guard said he's in stable condition and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

