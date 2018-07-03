Watch: Ira Losco on the Instagram generation, feminism... racism

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

With a musical career spanning more than 15 years, Ira Losco admits she has had to elbow the usual prejudices out of the way to make it to the top of her game.

But the singer, who recently released her double album No Sinner, No Saint, says she is equally concerned about the way many youngsters are looking at social media for instant gratification.

Ms Losco also fields questions about racism and her duet with superstar Jason Derulo.

The full interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta on Wednesday morning.