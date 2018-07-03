World Cup 2018: Two statistics which reveal Brazil's historical dominance

Brazil's two most recent goalscorers - Roberto Firminho and Neymar. Photo: Reuters

Goals by Neymar and Firminho against Mexico not only sent Brazil into the World Cup 2018 quarterfinals – they also made their country the World Cup’s all-time top-scoring nation.



The two goals meant Brazil have now scored 228 goals in the FIFA World Cup, two more than their eternal rivals Germany and an incredible 91 more than third-placed Argentina.

Their 228 goals in 104 games means the country averages 2.19 goals per game in the World Cup - an impressive number, but which pales in comparison to Hungary's 87 goals in 32 games - an incredible 2.72 per game. Hungary's last World Cup appearance dates back more than 30 years, to 1986.



Brazil’s victory also means they will be appearing in the World Cup quarterfinals for a record 17th time, equalling Germany’s tally.



What makes that statistic all the more impressive is that no other nation has managed to make it to 10 World Cup quarterfinal appearances yet. England are the closest to that milestone and can pip Italy and Argentina to third place on the list if they beat Colombia on Tuesday.



Brazil will now be playing Belgium in the quarterfinals on July 6 at 8pm, after the Belgians came back from two down to eliminate Japan 3-2.



World Cup top scoring nations:

Brazil - 228

Germany - 226

Argentina - 137

Italy - 128

France - 113

Spain - 99

Hungary - 87

Uruguay - 87

England - 86

Netherlands - 86



World Cup top quarterfinal appearances:



Brazil - 17



Germany - 17



Argentina - 9



England - 9



Italy - 9



France - 8



Uruguay - 7



Netherlands - 6



Russia (Soviet Union) - 6



Serbia (Yugoslavia) - 6



Spain - 6



Sweden - 6