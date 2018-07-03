World Cup 2018: Japan take out elimination frustration... by cleaning up their dressing room

A spotless dressing room. Photo: Twitter

Japanese football fans endeared themselves to their Russia World Cup 2018 hosts by patiently cleaning up litter inside stadiums following their country’s football matches.



Now their national team has followed suit, leaving behind a spotless dressing room and a thank you note written in Russian.



A photo of the Japanese dressing room at Rostov went viral on Twitter on Monday night, with people stunned by how neat and tidy it all was.



“This is the Japanese dressing room after losing to Belgium in the 94' minute,” the FIFA employee who took the photo wrote in the tweet.



On a table inside the pristine-looking dressing room lay a note in Cyrillic letters saying “thank you”.



As Japan’s players patiently cleared out their dressing room, their fans were following suit in the stadium stands outside, picking up litter as they wiped away the tears of World Cup elimination.



Japan were eliminated from the World Cup after squandering a two-goal lead against Belgium and conceding a goal in the last kick of the match, which ended 3-2.

